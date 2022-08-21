.

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Presidential candidate of the Action Alliance ( AA), Major Hamza Al-Mustapha is poised to take Nigeria out of the woods and restore peace and sanity in.all parts of Nigeria if elected President in 2023,a community leader in Abuja, Alhaji Kasimu Muhammad has said.

In a statement over the weekend, Alhaji Muhammad said that Al-Mustapha who.was at the Central Mosque Zone E Legislative Quarters Abuja on Friday where he performed the Jummat prayers with hundreds of worshippers, ” is undoubtedly the right person Nigeria needs as President in 2023 to the myriad of problems impeding growth and national development.”

In an interview after the prayers, the Chief Imam of the Central Mosque Zone E Legislative Quarters Abuja;Sheikh Hafiz Abdullahi Adam Funtua, admonished the Muslims to fear Almighty Allah and live in peace and harmony with fellow human beings.

He said “we hope to have a religious centre of excellence where adherents from all walks of life would converge to deepen their faith and strengthen the bond of unity among the Muslim communty.”

He recalled that earliest leader of the Mosque was former Speaker Ghali Umar Naaba who was the first Committee Chairman, and Senator Saidu Mohammed Dansadau who was the Chairman Project Committee under the leadership of the former Speaker.

He said Dansadau supervised the building of the Mosque which stated by fencing the field and filling it with sand between 1999 to the 2003 election period.

“Then Speaker Masari took over from Ghali Umar Na’aba while Senator Dansadau remained the Chairman Project Committee, The legislators taxed themselves and decided to build it up themselves .That was under the leadership of former Deputy Senate President ,Senator Nasiru Ibrahim Mantu ,late .The Architect was late Senator Badamasi Maccido and the Supervisor and Site Engineer was Allawan Kamfur while the building was finished in June 2007.”

“Imam Mohammed Nura Khalid was the first Imam ,2007 to 2022, I Imam Hafiz Abdullahi Funtua took over from this year till date.We have good number of participants in Jummat prayers and other daily prayers.Also during both Eed-elfitir and Kabir prayers annually.We pray for peace and for our leaders and country in general. “

According to him, some worshippers have been supporting the free feeding of orphans and the less previlaged , visiting the sick and those in correctional centers, over the years.

While speaking on the AA Presidential candidate, Ahaji Kasimu Muhammad said the “insecurity bedeviling Nigeria needs all hands on deck to bring it to an end. We need someone that can take Nigeria out of the woods.We believe Hamza Al -Mustapha is capable of providing that leadership Nigerians need for our continued progress.”

He said Nigerians should not consider the strength or popularity of Al-Mustapha’s party Action Alliance, but the candidate who is endowed with the knowledge and skills to take Nigeria to the promised land.

“Nigerians need peace,we want to travel without fear.We need a leader that will return our country to that glorious era.It’s sad that Nigerians today are being killed while foreigners are taking our resources away.It’s high time Nigerians unite, our pastors and Imams, this is not the time for any religious difference, now is the time for us to combine forces and push our nation on the path of progress and development. We have no other country to go but Nigeria.”

“We have always been assisting each other,the Yoruba,the Igbo and Hausa.We work in harmony in different fields of human endeavours.There is no reason that politics will now tear us apart.

During the colonial era; our fathers ate,slept and trade together with the Igbo and Yoruba in a peaceful Nigeria. Why should we be divided now in this era of great enlightenment and education?”

“We are humans, not animals. We must coexist .If you’re a Yoruba and doesn’t like the Hausa, come to the North you will see many Yoruba living in houses owned by the Hausa.Likewise if you go to the Igboland, you will see the Hausa and others relating well with the Igbo in their dealings.

We must unite to save our country from collapsing. Everybody should be free to campaign. There should be no intimidation.We are poised to propagate the ideals of Hamza Al- Mustapha so that everybody will know his qualities and capability to lead Nigeria. “

“I support freedom of association .People should be free to interact. We have very competent Nigerians who can govern us.The political elite can come together, keep personal interest aside and work for Nigeria in the interest of Nigerians.We need genuine and forthright leaders who are ready to serve Nigeria.”

“Nigeria cannot continue like this.We want our children to be in school but where are the universities now?Nigerians are brilliant people but where are the institutions? How can we progress now? Education is at a disadvantage level in the North because schools are shut due to terrorism.”

“Those who steal public money and terrorists who kill people are all killers. There is no difference to me.The person who steals 20 billion and the one that kills 20 people are all terrorists. A doctor who steals drugs from government hospitals and equip his private hospital is also a terrorist. Imagine someone stealing 12 billion from state coffers.These are agents of destabilization .”

“I challenge anyone to come forward with any person that knows the secret of Nigeria like Major Hamza Al-Mustapha. Nigerians know who Al Mustapha is and what he can do. Not only Nigeria, the world knows him.

We are not saying the other candidates are not important, but they too Know he is capable and versed n leadership.”

“Al- Mustapha is not vindictive, he has forgiven those who plotted against him.He is calling on them to join him to rescue Nigeria.Wherever Al Mustapha goes, people rally around him .Remember how he assisted many during the military regime. He is humble and down to earth,” he said.

