By Olasunkanmi Akoni

All Progressives Congress, APC, Youths of Ajeromi Ifelodun Local Government, under the aegis of Ajeromi Ifelodun Progressives Youths, have engaged political office candidates of the party, within the local government in the forth coming 2023 general elections on their campaign manifestos.

However, the forum, apart from engaging the polical candidates within the local government, also provided an avenue for the Progressives Youths to galvanize support for APC Presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Dr (Mrs) Idiat Oluranti Adebule as Senator; Lagos West, among others.

The convener of the symposium who is also the leader of the Ajeromi Ifelodun Progressives Youths, Amodu Shakiru, pledged the unalloyed support of the group to all the party’s candidates, saying that the party has a working structure and template in place.

He added that as a way of celebrating this year’s International Youth Day, the Ajeromi Ifelodun Progressives Youths decided to unveil its political strategies that would give all APC candidates an edge over the candidacy of other political parties within Ajeromi Ifelodun local government and its environs.

The Progressives Youths converged last weekend, at the prestigious Abayomi Awodi Ora Hall on the newly reconstructed Mba-Cardoso Road to unveil the AJIF Progressives Youths Campaign Train at the symposium.

While presenting the Party’s Candidates to the youths, Amodu, who doubles as leader of the party’s Youth Organ, said that he decided to engage the political scholars who are eminent opinion moulders from far and wide, to enlighten the youths about their roles in governance especially as it concerns the forth coming general elections.

According to him, “As progressives, we’ve toed the line of charity begins at home.

“Therefore, we are examining our candidates through their manifestoes in order to conscientize them for the herculean task ahead while also enlightening the leaders of today (the Youths) in setting the path for Sustainable Development Goal of our State in particular and Nigeria as a whole.”

Amodu, later unveiled four Working Committees of Campaign Planning and Strategy, Programme and Activity, Empowerment and Contact and Mobilization, consisting a representative each from the nine political Wards of the Local Government with various Terms of References to deliver their Streets to Polling Units to door-door Campaign, online and offline strategy.

He pleaded with APC faithful to always base their arguments and discussion on germane issues not minding the position of naysayers who are bent on using propaganda to bring the party and its candidates to disrepute.

During the sumposium, the youths were addressed by experienced and knowledgeable politicians including the former National Legal Adviser of the Party, Babatunde Ogala (SAN) represented by Mr. Olu-Lawal, a Public and Political Analyst/Leadership Mentor, Charles Olojede, Commissioner lll, Lagos State Audit Service Commission, Jimoh Ibrahim, FCA.

Some of the candidates who presented their manifestos at the Symposium were: Kalejaiye Adeboye Paul; APC Candidate AJIF Federal House of Representatives, Sa’ad Lukmon Olumo, APC Candidate; Lagos State House of Assembly, AJIF Constituency l and Prince Sabur Akanbi Oluwa, APC Candidate, Lagos State House of Assembly, AJIF Constituency ll.

The symposium also has in attendance, the Special Adviser to the Ajeromi Ifelodun Council Chairman, Okanlawon Adeyemi and Hon. Rasheed Gbose, the Lagos West Senatorial Youth Leader, who gave the welcome address and vote of thanks respectively.

