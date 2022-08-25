Sen. Dayo Adeyeye, National Chairman, South West Agenda for Asiwaju 2023 (SWAGA), has said that Afenifere, the Pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation is not divided on its support for the presidential ambition of All Progressives Congress (APC) Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Adeyeye made this known in a programme monitored by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)in Abuja on Thursday.

Adeyeye said that Tinubu’s candidacy enjoys massive support of majority of Afenifere members in spite of contrary insinuations in some quarters.

“I have respect for Adebanjo. He is my leader in Afenifere. As of today, the leader of Afenifere, for clarity is Reuben Fasoranti.

“There is no faction in Afenifere. What Fasoranti has merely done was that since he is advanced in age, he appointed someone to act on his behalf in the interim and that person is Ayo Adebanjo.

“If a decision is going to be taken by Afenifere, it is not a one-man show.

“What I read in the papers was a personal decision of Adebanjo and not the opinion of Afenifere,” he said.

He further said that “whatever Adebanjo said was not a statement issued at the end of a meeting of the organisation, it was his personal decision.

“It is not a fact that Afenifere is divided or there is factionalisation.

“Ninety-nine per cent of the Afeniferes are behind Tinubu,” he said.

The politician further said that the 2023 general elections would be very interesting.

“I expect this to be perhaps the most competitive election and one that will be watched more keenly throughout the world because Nigeria is at a crossroad and we must get it right.

“I believe we have that candidate who can turn things around for good for Nigeria,” he said.

On a possible run-off for Tinubu, Adeyeye said that it won’t be possible.

“I do not see a possible run-off because the bar for you to be declared elected as president is not too high as we have it in some other nations of the world.

“In Nigeria, what you need is to have the majority of the votes and one quarter of the votes in two thirds of the states.

“I think that is easier to secure. We have the network,” the chairman said.

RELATED NEWS