As part of its preparations for the 2023 general elections, the National Working Committee (NWC) of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has slated a strategic meeting with the 28 governorship candidates running across the country.

The ADC National Executive Council (NEC) had held a special meeting under the supervision of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and resolved to extend the tenure of its national officers.

In a statement signed Saturday in Abuja by the party’s national chairman, Chief Raph Nwosu, said the inaugural event which is scheduled to hold on Monday, 29th August 2022 is aimed at mapping the path to the emergence of ADC as the number one political party in Nigeria, beginning with each of the states.

Chief Nwosu said the meeting is intended to build trust, harmony, peace and focus amongst all stakeholders, as the party embarks on the 2023 general elections.

“ADC is not leaving any stone unturned, to ensure that we leverage our human capital to increase and promote our image. We want our Gubernatorial Candidates to take full advantage of this period, to reposition ADC as a party of choice.”

The national chairman said the ADC intends to extend a warm handshake to all Nigerian stakeholders in every sector, including Nigerians in the Diaspora who have been sidelined in the past by the ruling party and PDP.

“This is the time to call everyone back home to rebuild our country. Nigeria does not belong to a class of people alone, or people of a region only. This is why we are bringing our Governorship Candidates together now, so we can begin bringing forces together.”

