By Olayinka Ajayi



The African Democratic Congress ,ADC, lamented on needles demolition of his Candidate for the 2023 House of Representatives election for Ilaje/ Ese Odo Federal Constituency, Myson Nejo,



Nejo in a statement described the act as an “unfortunate destruction, on of his newly erected campaign bill board situate at Zero Zero junction Igbokoda by suspected thugs of opposition party.



According to him: “ln a constitutional democracy, people through their votes, decide who represents them at any level of governance, every candidate has right to sell his manifesto and candidacy to the electorate without hindrance. It therefore lack of democratic culture that the bill board in question was erected on Sunday evening only to be torn down barely a day after. The destruction of the bill board took place at the same period when the Peoples Democratic Party ,PDP, Candidate for the 2023 House of Representatives elections for Ilaje/Ese-Odo Federal Constituency and the incumbent occupier of the seat, Kolade Akinjo held political meetings in Ilaje Local Government which meeting was well attended by his rampaging supporters and uncontrolled party thugs.



“The destruction of the bill board however betrays the well founded fears of these undemocratic elements and their sponsors that my candidacy poses a great threat to the unpopular pay master whose two terms at the House of Representatives could hardly be justified by any visible accomplishment that could have endeared him to the people of the constituency.



Mysonalawyer urged his supporters to keep calm and focused on winning the trophy of victory.

