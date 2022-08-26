.

…warns mischief makers to steer clear

The Forum of Concerned Student Union Government (SUG) Presidents for the 2022 National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) Convention have unanimously endorsed the candidature of Comrade Yusuf Mohammad Lawal of the Ahmadu Bello University Zaria as their preferred candidate from the North West Zone in line with the zoning arrangement of NANS which seeks to rotate the presidency across the six newly created zones

In a press statement signed by the duo of Comrade Abubakar S. Ahmed of Federal University Dutsinma, Katsina State and Umar Faruk of Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic Zaria, Kaduna state, the National Coordinator and Secretary of the Forum respectively and made available to journalists in Abuja on the 27th of August, 2022, the Forum expressed optimism in their choice of the candidate adding that Comrade Yusuf is not just highly experienced but the most qualified having served as a former SUG President and Zonal Coordinator respectively.

“As concerned and patriotic stakeholders, we make bold to state that Comrade Yusuf Mohammad Lawal is the most travelled and exposed candidate who has equally consulted widely and hence the most accepted. He is in the good books of past NANS presidents and most loyal to the struggle. We as the legitimate delegates to the Convention have, therefore, thrown our weight behind him to clinch the presidency and nothing can stop us”, the statement noted.

The Forum expressed dissatisfaction with what it described as sponsored media publications aimed at arm twisting Comrade Yusuf and forcing him into oblivion, insisting that the Forum will not just fold its arms and watch people with vested interest who do not understand the struggle subvert the legitimate will of the delegates who have already made their choice and are ready for the polls.

“It has come to our notice that some malicious elements have been working behind the scene to thwart this Convention and force a consensus candidate on the delegates. It is also on record that some candidates names have been removed from the list of contestants to the chagrin of stakeholders. We will vehemently oppose and resist any such criminal attempts from whereever they may come from as we are confident of victory and ready to meet at the polls”, the statement boasted.

Note that about 300 delegates, made up of student leaders across tertiary institutions in the country are expected to elect new leaders who will steer the affairs of NANS for a period of one year with the presidency zoned to the Northwest Zone where Comrade Yusuf Muhammad Lawal, the preferred and most qualified candidate hails from.

RELATED NEWS