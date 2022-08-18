Laments neglect of youths

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

A human rights activist and environmental justice advocate, Comrade Mulade Sheriff, yesterday, ahead of 2023 general elections rated development in Delta State low.

Mulade asserted this while addressing youths from Delta State to mark 2022 International Youths Day, where he allegedly pointed that Delta State being an oil-rich State is ‘sinking’ economically, politically and human capital development.

According to him, poor leadership and bad governance over the years are responsible for the woos of Deltans.

As regards the underperformance of past and present administrations, he accused the former Governor of Delta State, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan, and his successor and current Governor of the Delta State, Dr Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa who based on their professions as medical doctors transformed Delta State into a medical tourism haven and hub with their experience, which the State’s health sector would have been the best and served as model to other States in the country, but that is not the case, “in fact it is a big shame to the State.”

However, the environmentalist, speaking concerning solution to the issues he raised said it is Deltans who hold the power to change the narrative as far as 2023 general election is concerned fast.

“Deltans, particularly the youths should choose wisely by voting the right candidates with technical knowledge of community development, environmental base orientation, street leadership qualities, youth and women development plans.

“Someone that have deep and sincere concern for those living with disabilities, real sense for economic and education development and infrastructure, that will bring development to all parts of the State.

“When all Deltans come together to vote in the right people as Governor, Senators, House of Representative and State House of Assembly members, Delta State will be rescued and restored from the present underdevelopment and be great once again”, he stated.

Meanwhile, he lamented neglect of youth in the State, saying they have been reduced to political

sycophancy and thuggery, claiming that; “Deve” or “Agbero” is the major job available to youth due to lack of employment and economic empowerment by the State government.

He asserted that Delta youth are on appointed Senior Special Advisers, SSA, and Special Advisers, SA, which placed them as “government political thugs, rather than meaningful profession of serving the State, this is really disheartening”.



He (Mulade) pointed that the state economy has continually dropped as a result of uncalculated borrowings and loans collected by the present administration with little or no development impact to the people of Delta State.

“Hence, this requires the collective efforts of all Deltans to rescue the State through collaboration, support and experience-sharing to assist in restoring the state to it past glory and to be envied by other States in the country”, he said.

