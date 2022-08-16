By Elizabeth Adegbesan

Stakeholders in the financial sector are set to provide new solutions to problems facing the economy especially the financial services industry at the 15th Annual Banking and Finance Conference.

The President, Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN), Dr. Ken Opara, disclosed this over the weekend at the Pre-Conference media briefing in Lagos.

According to Opara, the Conference themed: “Repositioning the Financial Services Industry for an evolving Global Context” would be held on the 13th and 14th of September, 2022 in Abuja.

The event would be graced by the President, Mohammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Finance Minister, Zainab Ahmed, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria,CBN/Chief Host, Mr. Godwin Emefiele,Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Minister Federal Capital Territory, Muhammed Musa among others.

Speaking at the briefing, Chairman of the conference/Managing Director Sterling Bank, Mr. Abubakar Suleiman said that the conference would enable experts proceed solutions to close the gaps inherent in the financial services industry.

“The conference is an annual event and the largest gathering in Nigeria and Africa comprising professionals, policy makers, regulators, members of the academia, operators and other stakeholders in the financial services industry.

“The objective of the conference is to among others provide a veritable platform for subject matter experts and industry stakeholders to try conversations and unanimously design a clear road map towards repositioning the financial services.’’

