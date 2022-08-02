.

By Ikechukwu Odu

Two male suspects have been arrested by police operatives over activities bothering on cultism and armed robbery in Enugu State.

The suspects identified as Chidera Thompson and Chidiebere Onuoha, were arrested at Amadiukwu in Ngwo, and Awkunanaw, both in Udi and Enugu South Local Government Areas of the state.

The state Police’s spokesperson, Daniel Ndukwe, yesterday, said the two suspects would be arraigned in court when the Anti-Cultism Squad of the command concludes its investigation.

Ndukwe said police operatives at 9th Mile Division arrested one Chidera Thompson on August 18, at about 4:30p.m in Enugu.

“The police recovered one locally-fabricated cut-to-size gun, one dagger, two kitchen knives, one hammer and one black beret bearing the insignia of Black Axe confraternity from him,” the police spokesman said.

He added that police operatives at Ikirike Division in synergy with the Neighbourhood Watch Group, on August 16 at about 3 p.m. arrested another suspected armed robber and cultist, Chidiebere Onuoha.

Ndukwe explained that the arrest followed a distress call about the nefarious activities of the suspect within the Topland area of Awkunanaw in Enugu.

“One locally-made pistol with three live cartridges was recovered from him. He confessed to being a member of Junior Vikings Confraternity, where he is known as ‘Aso Sure Boy’, and a retired Point 1 (leader) of the cult group.

“The suspects will be arraigned in court once ongoing investigations at the Anti-Cultism Squad of the command are concluded,” the command spokesman said.

Ndukwe said the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Abubakar Lawal, urged residents to always provide credible information and intelligence, to rid the state of unrepentant criminal elements

