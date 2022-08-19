The judges

By Benjamin Njoku

Reality TV show lovers in Nigeria will be in for another interesting moments as Street Foodz Naija Season 3, Nigeria’s foremost docu-reality cooking contest series gets underway.

The show, which showcases the best of the country’s street food delicacies, according to the organizers, will start airing on Africa Magic, AIT Network, TVC, Views Channel, WAZOBIA TV and other terrestrial networks from Saturday, August 27..

It will run for seven weeks (Saturday and Sunday) and climax some time in October, when the next King of street foodz will be crowned.

Speaking at the last regional audition held in Lagos, last Sunday, CEO of Maxima Media Group, Femi Ogundoro, disclosed that they received over 2000 entries , and after the regional auditions which was held in three major cities including Abuja, Enugu and Lagos, only 19 contestants were selected for the competition.

The Lagos audition, held at Ikeja Mall witnessed the official unveiling of the judges of this year’s edition. The include, Charles O’tudor to Chef Fregs, Elozonam Ogbolu, Toyin Lawani and Noble Igwe.

While Elozonam was named the host of the show, Ogundoro said there will be another person who will also anchor a particular segment of the show called ‘Diary of the Kitchen Lover. ‘

Unlike the previous editions, Ogundoro said this year’s show will be unique in the sense that there will be something for the viewers.

“It’s not only for those on the show, but also, there will be something for those watching the show from the comfort of their homes. Apart from the fact that they can do a lot of things in terms of winning prizes on the show, they will also have the opportunity to prepare their own meals and be rewarded by the brands,|” Ogundoro noted.

Speaking further, he described this year’s experience as ‘amazing’ adding “ We received more quality entries this years than we have ever received on this show.”

“Before I have seen a lot of people looked down on this platform but right now, they are beginning to see a lot of potentials,” Ogundoro added .

Sponsored by Peak milk, La Casera, Tiger Beer and Metropolitan School of Business Management, the show is designed to promote Nigerian street foods and empower young culinary talents.

RELATED NEWS