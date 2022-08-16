By Bose Adelaja



No fewer than 16 passengers died, while five others were injured, on Tuesday, after an unidentified truck and a passenger bus collided and burst into flames along Alaro City, Epe area of Lagos State.

Vehicles involved were a white bus with number plates, KTN 262 YJ and an unidentified articulated truck, which were travelling at night.

It was learned that both vehicles had head-on collision before they burst into flame.

This was confirmed by the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, Lagos Sector Command.

The accident was blamed on impaired visibility as it occurred at about 3a.m., and also driving within the construction corridor carelessly.

Giving an update about the incident, Lagos FRSC Public Education Officer, Olabisi Sonusi, said 23 male adults were involved in the crash, out of which 16 were recovered dead.

She said five of the passengers were injured and taken to the hospital by FRSC rescue team.

According to her, two among the passengers were rescued unhurt.

“FRSC operatives and other emergency management agencies are on ground ensuring prompt recovery and evacuation of all crashed vehicles.

“The Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, Lagos Sector Command, Corps Commander Olusegun Ogungbemide, has advised motorists to always avoid night journey because of impaired visibility at that hour,” she added.

He also admonished the motoring public to always observe construction signage and speed limits at such zones.

“Ogungbemide is also using this medium to commiserate with the families of the deceased, while wishing the injured quick recovery,” she said.

The Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Oluwafemi Oke-Osanyintolu, confirmed the incident.

