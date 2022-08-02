.

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Borno State Government through the office of the Head of Service, Barrister Simon Malgwi on Tuesday embarked on a 2-Day training for top civil servants comprising ministerial secretaries and directors to acquire new skills on how to improve their productivity for effective service delivery.

The training took place at the International Conference Hall, Musa Usman Secretariat, Maiduguri.

In his welcome address, Barrister Malgwi said, the civil servants are to be drilled for two days on six thematic areas of leadership and good governance, human resource management, public works ethics and attitudinal change and productivity by renowned university dons led by Professor Ibrahim Umara, of the department of political science University of Maiduguri.

The workshop was organised by the Borno state government in conjunction with a Maiduguri based education and management consultancy, Scieman Consultants Nigeria Ltd.

The Head of Service said “the training program was approved by governor Babagana Zulum in line with his administration’s policy thrust and commitment to “training and retraining is necessary for effective and efficient service delivery.

“In 2020, my office “with the support of His Excellency, Professor Babagana Zulum trained 150 Directors and Deputy Directors of Administration and Supplies.” Malgwi said.

Though, the COVID-19 Pandemic had slowed down the training process, the head of service said the administration hopes to train more than 1,000

Civil Servants of all cadres including Permanent Secretaries before the end of 2022.

“Today we have commenced the training with 150 Ministerial Secretaries and Directors; next week we will also conduct another training for 200 officers on grade levels 08/13./This will be followed by the training of 60 store officers and related cadres in all the MDAs.

“We hope to crown up the first phase of these trainings with a retreat for Permanent

Secretaries in Abuja specifically on public procurement and contract management,” he said.

On the number of workforce in the state, the Head of Service said, Borno state currently has over 16,000 Civil Servants, even as he acknowledged that the number of those retiring is alarming.

“It is therefore pertinent that even as government is recruiting new employees in critical sectors like education, health and administration, we must ensure that those still in service are well and properly trained for quality service delivery.”

He urged the civil servants to take advantage of modern technology to improve themselves for better and quality service delivery.

Presenting the opening paper, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Scieman Consultant, Wakil Abbas, said the workshop came at the appropriate time when the state is in dire need of purposeful workforce for the delivery of the developmental plans of Borno state as outlined by the government of Professor Babagana Zulum

