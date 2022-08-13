By Femi Bolaji & Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

No fewer than 13 persons were killed following bandits’ invasion of Garin Karekuka and Garin Gidado of Gassol local government area of Taraba State.

Separately, bandits have released 35 people who were kidnapped at Keke B community near Millennium City in Kaduna about three weeks ago.

Those killed in the Taraba invasion included six bandits and seven vigilantes.

The bandits, according to multiple sources, invaded the villages on motorbikes, yesterday, morning.

Abubakar Sani, former Councillor representing Gunduma Ward, confirmed that 13 persons were killed while 10 others sustained injuries.

He said the injured were receiving treatment at the Federal Medical Centre, Jalingo.

Spokesperson of the Police in Taraba, DSP Abdullahi Usman, who confirmed the attack said the Force has deployed more personnel there.

Kidnapped victims released

Meanwhile, it was a cheering news as bandits released 35 people kidnapped in Kaduna about three weeks ago.

The hoodlums, however, held one person in captivity saying the victim would only regain freedom if they (abductors) were supplied with two motorcycles.

The leader of the JTF in the community, Uwasu Yunusa, confirmed the development to journalists in Kaduna.

According to locals, “the 35 persons kidnapped three weeks ago at Keke B Millennium City in Cikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State have regained their freedom.

“They came back to Keke B community on Friday evening and were received by hundreds of people.

“One person is still in captivity because the bandits said his family must give them 2 motorbikes.

“N2.5 million was paid as ransom before they were released. The kidnapped doctor and 15 others including women and children from the Sabon Gero community also regained their freedom.”

RELATED NEWS