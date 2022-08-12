.

By Sola Ogundipe

ONE-year-old Flourish Joseph is battling for life after being diagnosed with hepatoblastoma disease, a rare tumour and abnormal tissue growth in the cells of the liver.

The disease which is said to be the most common cancerous liver tumour in early childhood often begins in the right lobe of the liver.

Common symptoms include a lump, swelling, or pain in the belly and the recommended treatment is surgery.

Flourish’s parents, told Good Health Weekly that the baby is seeking N20 million to undergo an urgent liver transplant in Yashoda Hospital, Hyderabad, India to resolve the chronic liver disorder.

Prior to the kidney transplant surgery, the toddler and kidney donor are to undergo a pre-transplant work-up.

The sum is the estimated cost for the transplant and work-up, hospital stay (15 days), surgeon’s fee, nursing charges, dietician counseling, stay outside after surgery (6-8 weeks), etc., for the donor and the recipient.

A medical report signed by Prof Adebowale Adekoya, Director of Clinical Services and Training/ Chairman Medical Advisory Committee, Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, LASUTH, explained that the ailing toddler presented to the clinic seven months ago with a history of abdominal pain and swelling, with associated high-grade fever and recurrent vomiting.

Adekoya said Flourish who is being worked up for the liver transplant, is being managed for hepatomegaly with multiple masses in the liver by the paediatric gastroenterology team of the hospital.

“Following a liver biopsy with histology features suggestive of hepatoblastoma was confirmed, the patient commenced chemotherapy regimen and has so far had six courses.”

A report from the Consultant Paediatric gastroenterologist, Prof I.O.Senbanjo observed that Flourish had a repeat abdominal MRI which showed multiple oval-shaped masses of varying sizes all over the liver, though reduced compared to the initial abdominal MRI.

Flourish’s parents have exhausted all their life savings in efforts to procure treatment for the ailment and are appealing to Nigerians to come to their aid.

‘We plead and solicit assistance from all Nigerians, we need your support, no amount is too little to help. All donations will go toward keeping our daughter alive.

If you are moved, kindly send your donation to Etim Joseph Uko (father), Account No. 0150347421, GTBank. Donations can also be sent to Gofundme:https//gofund.me/a6a02b74 Also contact 08039333814 for more information.

RELATED NEWS