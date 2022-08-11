.

Lagos State Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folasade Adefisayo (6th left) and the Country Director of British Council, Nigeria, Ms. Lucy Pearson (7th left) with all the winners of Cambridge Exams in top of the World category at the British Council Recognition and Outstanding Cambridge Learner Awards (BROCLA) held at the Civic Centre, Lagos

By Akeem Salau

On Friday 29th July 2022, the British Council in Nigeria in collaboration with the Cambridge University Press & Assessment recognizes the outstanding achievements of 110 students from 45 schools across Nigeria.

These students received 157 Outstanding Cambridge Learner Awards following their outstanding performance in the June and November 2021 Cambridge examination series. The prestigious awards covered various subjects taken in Cambridge IGCSEs, Cambridge O Levels and Cambridge International AS & A Levels.

The award winners include 11 students from 8 schools who obtained the highest marks in the world in subjects including Sociology, Information & Communication Technologyand Business Studies to receive the ‘Top in the World’ honour.

Cambridge International also granted 81‘Top in Nigeria’ awards to learners who achieved the highest standard mark in their country for a single subject, 57 ‘High Achievement’ awards and 8 ‘Best Across’ awards to students who attained the highest cumulative total standard marks over a set number of subjects.

Country Manager for Cambridge University Press & Assessment Nigeria, Vitalis Nwaogu, in his remarks offered warm congratulations to the students, their teachers and principals. He said:” Today is a special moment for our Outstanding Cambridge Learner Award winners as it is an opportunity for you to look back on your hard work and take pride in your achievements.

It is a special moment for your families, your teachers and your schools, as they watch you receive one of the most prestigious awards available to people of your age.It is also a special moment for us at Cambridge International because everything that we do at Cambridge – from writing syllabuses and curriculums, to setting and marking exams, is all about this moment. Your qualifications will give you new opportunities.

Some of those opportunities will lead you into universities, some will lead you into jobs and others may lead you to exciting new ventures yet unknown”.

Also, present at the award ceremony is the Honourable Commissioner for Education Lagos State, Hon. Folasade Adefisayo added: “We are delighted to be celebrating the awardees today and to acknowledge the feat and success of all students who passed the Cambridge examinations.

The awards today reflect the greatness embodied in the lives our children. We also acknowledge all the other awardees in the ‘Top in the World’ category and the partner schools that have demonstrated the Equality, Diversity and Inclusion policies”.At the award ceremony, one of the British Council Partner Schools also received recognition for specific impacts they have made in key areas such as exemplifying best practice policies for

Equality, Diversity and Inclusion and Child Protection (EDI) as well as evidence of contributions that have had an impact on upward mobility for employees at the Partner Schools.

Marniee Nottingham, Director Examinations, British Council Nigeria added: The purpose of the EDI award for the British Council Partner School is to eliminate to the barest minimum prejudice and discrimination based on an individual or group of individuals’ protected characteristics.

I want to use this opportunity to congratulate the winners for showcasing the evidence of building a culture of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion in their various schools and for encouraging practical examples of how to mainstream EDI for inclusive education to address under-representation in the workplace.

In her own remarks, Lucy Pearson, Country Director, British Council Nigeria, said: The British Council in Nigeria, in collaboration with our partners, Cambridge University Press & Assessment International Education, recognises the outstanding Cambridge learners today, we are honoured to work with our Partner Schools in delivering UK assessments and qualifications in Nigeria.

The exams we administer has over the years continue to help people all over the world gain Top performing Cambridge students in Nigeria recognised

educational and professional development, so they are better positioned for success in life and their careers. Education is a key enabler for these opportunities, and we believe in ensuring young learners have access to world-class education and assessments which we have achieved through our partners Cambridge University Press & Assessment International Education and the British Council Partner School.’

All the top-performing students will receive certificates from Cambridge International in recognition of their achievements.

Cambridge International qualifications provide an excellent opportunity for students to gain entry into local and international leading universities. Over 2100 universities worldwide recognise Cambridge qualifications, including more than 800 universities in the US (including all the Ivy League), all UK universities as well as top universities in Nigeria.

Some of the most preferred international destinations for Nigerians to attend university are the United Kingdom, Canada and Malaysia.

