By Fortune Eromosele

Nigeria’s Indigenous tech-powered mobility company NAIRAXI has said that 10 percent of the current N6.4 trillion spent on fuel subsidy could go a long way to improve or support road transport systems in Nigeria.

Co-founder/CEO of NAIRAXI, Kingsley Eze made this disclosure at an interactive session with journalists in Abuja.

He said that the need for an integrated and Intermodal Transport Scheme will do more than expected, not only by resolving the crisis that might trail the removal of fuel subsidy but also by creating new opportunities in the country.

He added that the NAIRAXI transport system will be capable of servicing everyone, both VIPs, top executives, workers, students and even last mile commuters.

He said, “The final planned removal of fuel subsidy by the Federal Government in June 2023 may awaken new hopes for Nigerians and especially the public transport system, as Nigeria’s Indigenous tech-powered mobility company NAIRAXI, suggests the adoption of her Integrated and Intermodal Transport Scheme powered by smart technology.

“Recall that the Minister of State for Transportation, Prince Ademola Adegoroye, said President Muhammadu Buhari has already approved the proposed special scheme for mass transit to be driven by transport operators for ease of transportation across the country, especially with the proposed removal of fuel subsidy.”

He further explained that the N5,000 proposed by the Minister of Finance, Mrs Zainab Ahmed for transport allowances will work better if there is a verifiable and transparent structure like the “pre-loaded transit cards given out to beneficiaries and service fulfilment,” by NAIRAXI.

To this end, he encouraged federal government and the Federal Ministry of Transportation to engage private transport operators with fundamental and developmental vision, having the required structures, expertise and technology to drive the implementation of Buhari’s interest on special scheme for mass transit to be driven by transport operators for ease of transportation across the country.

