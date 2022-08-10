The travellers.

By Dare Fasube

Ten of the 150 travellers from the North, intercepted by Amotekun Corps in Oyo State, escaped security agents, while the others were escorted into Ogun State, where they said was their destination.

Vanguard gathered that the travellers, who were arrested in Bodija market and detained near the axis, were travelling from Zamfara en route Ogere, in Ogun State.

It was also gathered that the 10 took to their heels when they saw the Amotekun personnel.

Some residents around Bodija market area had notified Amotekun of their suspicion on sighting the truck loaded with bags of onions, beans and potatoes.

Also, motorcycles, men, women, youths and children stuffed in between the bags.

The truck was subsequently moved to office of Amotekun at Dandaru in Ibadan, where the travellers were interrogated while items in the truck were offloaded and the truck searched.

On interrogation at the Amotekun office, the driver of the truck, with number plates Abuja BWR 143 XD, Abdullahi Aliu, said he was conveying the items and travellers to Ogere, Ogun State, and only offloaded some items at Bodija market.

Asked why he was conveying such huge number of travellers, Aliu said he assisted some of them on the journey because they did not have transport fare.

Operatives of the Department of State Services, DSS, and the Police were on hand to search and interrogate the travellers.

After search and interrogation, security agencies said no incriminating item was found on the travellers and in the truck.

The security agents then resolved to escort the travellers to the Ogun State border for them to continue their journey to Ogere, after their destination had been confirmed.

Oyo govt reacts

Contacted, Special Assistant to Governor Seyi Makinde on Arewa, Ahmed Muritala, who was present at the Amotekun office, lampooned the truck driver for conveying such a huge number at a time the country faced security challenges.

Muritala said he had called the owner of the vehicle to be wary of conveying such huge number of people from the North at such a time.

He added that he was in support of the travellers being escorted out of the state.

