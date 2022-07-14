By Chris Onuoha

Dr. Hillary Emoh, Founder of the Leaders Without Borders Development Centre met with His Excellency Dr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa at the State House in Harare in the Republic of Zimbabwe to discuss the vast Investment Opportunities In Zimbabwe.

Dr. Emoh express satisfaction on his trip and the several landmark projects ongoing in Zimbabwe. He also noted the construction of the new airport terminal by His Excellency President Dr. Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa administration and promised to bring more investors into the country.

The Leaders Without Borders Development Centre is an international organization that focuses on leadership skills, trade and investment promotion globally.

Dr. Emoh also mentioned that the next Africa Investment Business Summit will be hosted in Zimbabwe in September 2022.

Speaking to news men, he encourages more investors to visit and explore the many opportunities in the Country.

Dr. Kingsley Azonobi, VIce President of the Leaders Without Borders Development Centre and Chairman, DOMAK Group International express his desired to replicate the DOMAK Garden City project in the Country.

The discussion was in-line with the mantra by President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa “Zimbabwe ls Open for Business.”

His Excellency Dr. Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa express gladness and appreciate the visit of Dr. Hillary Emoh and his partners, assuring that her country will provide the enabling environment to make investments thrive.

Dr. Emoh in his response assured that Leaders Without Borders Development Centre will mobilize the right investors and financiers that will invest massively in the country which will further enhance its economy. The team also met with the Honourable Minister of Finance and Economic Development Hon Professor Mthuli Ncube.

He hinted that in coming days, plans will be rolled out to host the next Africa Investment Business Summit in the Republic of Zimbabwe this year.