By Gabriel Olawale

The Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Zenith Bank, Mr Ebenezer Onyeagwu has pledged the bank support to the operation of Kayzplace barbershop for the positive influence and impact he is having on the Nigerian youths.

Speaking in Lagos during the unveiling of Kayzplace barbershop Surulere outlet, Onyeagwu said that Kaysplace is one of the small and medium-sized enterprises the bank is supporting due to the company’s resilience, consistency and focus.

“When Mr Kufre Nnah told me about the opening of a new outlet at Bode Thomas, Surulere, Lagos, I promised to honour him with my presence due to the trust I have in him and what he does. He is a positive influence and impact on the Nigerian youths.

“He is focused, committed and consistent in what he does. That is why Kayzplace is one of the SMEs that Zenith Bank is supporting.”

According to the GMD, Zenith bank is working on incentives for people that patronize Kayzplace barbershop with the bank’s cards.

Hence, Onyeagwu appealed to the Nigerian youths to be committed and focus on whatever they are doing. “If you are as honest as Kufre and you have a business idea you are nurturing, as a bank, we are going to support you.

“Our commitment as a bank is to support small businesses to become bigger and improve our economy.”

Corroborating his views, GIG Group Chairman, Chidi Ajaere described the humility of Kufre as second to none. “He understands the customers’ satisfaction and how to keep engaging clients in such a way that they don’t get tired.”

On his part, Kufre — as he is popularly called — expressed that the new outlet aims to bring service closer to the people.

Kufre is a famous Nigerian barber who cuts for top celebrities in Nigeria such as Davido, Burna boy, Teebillz, Tekno, Timaya, DJ Jimmyjatt, Flavour Nabania, and Iyanya among other prominent artistes, actors and actresses.

Kufre’s rise as a top barber in the country didn’t come as a surprise. The Celebrity Barber as he is fondly called is a dexterous hair cutter.

The perfect method and techniques he applied in making his customers look and feel good to have continued to grow his business day by day are some attributes many commend.

Kufre, whose dream was to study engineering but ended up as a barber, remains thankful for his newly fond dream.

And he remains bent on boosting his brand, Kayzplace.

The talented barber has successfully opened offices in major locations like Lekki, Surulere, Ajah, and VGC among others.

For Kufre, he is excited that the ambience at every kayzPlace is friendly, homely and entertaining with clients feeling very comfortable every time they walk in.