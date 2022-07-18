By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Barely 24 hours after the Emir of Birnin ‘Yandoto of Tsafe Local Government Area in Zamfara State,Alhaji Aliyu Marafa, conferred title of Sarkin Fulani on a notorious bandit leader Ada Aleru, the state government has suspended the monarch with immediate effect.

A statement by the Secretary to the Zamfara State Government, Kabiru Balarabe Sardauna, said government has assigned the District Head of ‘Yandoto, Alhaji Mahe Garba Marafa to take charge of the affairs of the emirate.

The state government also constituted a 6-man committee headed by Yahaya Chado Gora to investigate the circumstances leading to the action of the emir.