By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo 

Barely 24 hours after the Emir of Birnin ‘Yandoto of Tsafe Local Government Area in Zamfara State,Alhaji Aliyu Marafa, conferred  title of Sarkin Fulani on a notorious bandit leader Ada Aleru, the state government has suspended the monarch with immediate effect. 

A statement by the Secretary to the  Zamfara State Government, Kabiru Balarabe Sardauna, said  government has assigned the District Head of ‘Yandoto, Alhaji Mahe Garba Marafa to take charge of the affairs of the emirate.

The state government also constituted a 6-man committee headed by Yahaya Chado Gora to investigate the circumstances leading to the action of the emir.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.