.

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

As actors in the just concluded Zamfara People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Governorship primary election prepare to head back to Court on July 8, a group,Zamfara Governance Volunteers, has affirmed its confidence in the integrity and fairness of the judiciary and expressed hope that all parties involved will have a fair verdict.

In a statement issued in Kaduna, Coordinator of the Zamfara Good Governance Volunteers, Mansur Tsafe eulogized the role of the Judiciary in enriching the nation’s constitutional experiment since the return of democracy in May 1999 and in the past Republics.

He explained that the Judiciary had been at several times the saviour of the country’s democracy by doggedly ensuring recovery of stolen mandates.

” The role of the Judicial arm of government in enriching our democracy by checkmating the excesses of usurpers of people’s mandates cannot be overemphasized.”

” Men of the Bench across the country, particularly those at the High, Appeal and Supreme Courts have stood up against injustice by giving true interpretations of law as it affects our actions in relation to electoral processes.”

” There are several similitudes of this scenario which have given hope and great sense of belonging to the people in this federation of ours.”

” The ongoing legal process emanating from Zamfara PDP Guber Primary would be a litmus test which will either mar or make our democracy.”

” We are optimistic the Judiciary once more will ensure the right thing is done in Zamfara State for the posterity of our dear nation and to serve as a reference point in future.”

” A commendable precedence must be set by the Judiciary in Zamfara to serve as deterrence to any who may in the future attempt to usurp the will of the people to send a strong warning that impunity has no place our body polity.”

” Usurping the wish of the majority will not augur well for our democracy and will bring up public officials whose loyalty and commitment will be to godfathers who brought them in, instead of to the electorate.”

” We strongly believe that the judicial arm will look into the merits of the case brought before it and do the needful at the end of the day,” the group said.