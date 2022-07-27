.

By Miftaudeen Raji

Zakat and Sadaqat Foundation has distributed material items worth N6 million to beneficiaries in Remo federal constituency of Ogun state.

A total of 31 beneficiaries selected across Remo received cash and various materials for the purpose of economic empowerment, education advancement and medical uplift at the13th Zakat Distribution Ceremony organized by the Remo zone of the foundation on Sunday 24th July, 2022 at the NUT Hall, Sagamu, Ogun State.

Speaking at the ceremony, Executive Director of Zakat and Sadaqat Foundation, Prince Sulaiman Olagunju disclosed that the total amount of zakat fund collected across Remoland in 2021/2022 was about 6million.

According to him, the value is relatively small compared to the population of the Muslims eligible to pay zakat in Remo.

He, therefore, appealed to the Grand Chief Imam of Remo Kingdom, Sheikh Junaid Abdul-Qadri, who also graced the occasion, to help reach out to the rich among the Muslims in Remoland for their commitment and responsiveness to the call of Allah.

While presenting the items to the beneficiaries, the foundation boss appealed to the rich among the Muslim populace in Remo to show a renewed commitment, saying payment of zakat is a guaranteed way of eradicating poverty from the society.

Meanwhile, Ustadh Abdul-Ghaniy Abdul-Haadi, the Chief Imam, Jamiu Salamdeen Central Mosque, Mushin Lagos State has urged members of the Muslim community in Remo to uphold the zakat institution as an obligation, on the same scale of five daily prayers, in order to evolve peaceful co-existence, security and protection of lives, and advancement of economic growth in society.

In his lecture titled, “Wealth creation, wealth distribution for peaceful coexistence: The Zakat Model,” delivered

Imam Abdul-Haadi noted that one of the major causes of insecurity, banditry, kidnapping and other unwholesome crises in Nigeria today, is uneven distribution of wealth among citizens.

Noting that payment of zakat by those who are financially capable and eligible grants them an opportunity to purify their soul and their wealth, Imam Abdul-Haadi stated that the ultimate goal of zakat is to ensure even distribution of wealth among every rank and file of society.

He said, “A demonstration of even distribution of wealth is what we are witnessing here today whereby 31 beneficiaries benefited from Zakat collected in the last one year across Remoland.”

According to the Malaysian trained Islamic scholar, zakat is the third pillar of Islam and the most neglected among the Muslims.

He said Imams across the nation should emphasise payment of zakat in order to revive the zakat culture among the Muslims.

While he charged Imams and other Muslim leaders not to relent in persuading and encouraging members of the Muslim community to pay their zakat annually, especially in Remoland, he, however, said the government is instrumental as the most effective approach in upholding zakat institution across the world.

The cleric commended the foundation for its doggedness and commitment to the cause of reviving zakat as an institution through which poverty is being alleviated in Nigerian society.

Similarly, the Chairman of the occasion, Alhaji Jimoh Taiwo, noted that zakat is an obligation in Islam and should be prioritized by every believing Muslim.

Taiwo admonished that payment does not decrease wealth, rather it is a means of increasing wealth and improving the economy.

He, however, urged the 2022 Remo zakat beneficiaries to be determined and be prudent to multiply the materials and the cash given to them so that they can also benefit others by paying Zakat in the years to come.

Also speaking, Chief Imam of Zumiratul-Islamiyah, Sagamu Council, Khalifah Abdur-Rahman Nurudeen Olukokun Bayetimo commended foundatio for its unrelenting efforts over the years in relieving and alleviating poverty among the Muslims across the length and breadth of Remo.

Imam Bayetimo, however, noted that the uniqueness of the zakat foundation is the fact that the distribution of Zakat is devoided of discrimination and based on merit of the cases presented by the applicants.

His words, “One unique strength of Zakat distribution is that there is no discrimination. Every Muslim in Remo or elsewhere is eligible and qualified to benefit as long as you have a genuine case. Your Islamic sect, indigeneship, closeness to Imams and other discriminating factors cannot influence your application for Zakat.”

The Grand Chief Iman of Remoland, Sheikh Junaid Abdul-Qadri, who led the symbolic presentation of zakat to the first beneficiary, appreciated the foundation, saying the effort of the foundation in Remo is huge and has yielded positive results.

He noted that the foundation has impacted Muslims in Remo through economic empowerment, medical and education support, construction of several borehole for Mosques, welfare packages for the wellbeing of Imams, and expansion of the pool of zakat payers among the Muslim community.

In the same vein, Naibul-Imam of Remoland Sheikh Munirudeen Thaabit and the Eketa Ad-Deen of Remoland, Sheikh Mikail Adesanya commended the foundation for its impact in Remo.

Sheikh Adesanya described the event is groundbreaking, assuring that the foundation would continue to enjoy the support of every Muslim in Remoland.

The coordinator of the foundation, Remo zone, Mallam Misbaudeen Adegboyega, appreciated all zakat payers in Remo as he appealed for more commitment and responsiveness towards payment of zakat.

He urged those, who have not been paying their Zakat to show a renewed commitment, saying payment of Zakat is a sure way of earning Allah’s favour and economic breakthrough.

Dignitaries at the event included the guest speaker, Ustadh Abdul-Ghaniy Abdul-Haadi, the Grand Chief Imam of Remoland Sheikh Junaid Abdul-Qadri, Naibul-Imam of Remoland, Sheikh Munirudeen Thaabit, the Eketa Ad-Deen of Remoland, Sheikh Mikail Adesanya, the Chief Imam of Ikenne Remo and the Chairman, Ogun State Pilgrims Board, Sheikh Muh-Awwal Kehinde Hussein (represented), the Oloriafa of Remoland, Sheikh Misbaudeen Qasim, the Chief Imam of Zumiratul-Islamiyah, Sagamu Council, Khalifa Abdur-Rahman Nurudeen Olukokun Bayetimo, the Chief Imam of Cement Muslim Community Sagamu, Imam Abdul-Waheed Shittu.

Other important dignitaries at the Remo 2022 Zakat distribution included the Chairman of the occasion, Alhaji Jimoh Taiwo, Special Guest of Honour, Dr. Mikhail Alayo, Consultant at Federal Medical Centre Abeokuta, Alhaji Architect Shehu Afolabi Shodiyah, the Managing Director, Phyrasal Nig. Ltd, Alhaji Moshood Ayorinde, the Managing Director, Mobolaji Oil and Gas Ltd, Dr. Ahmad Osundina, Consultant Orthopedic, National Orthopedic Hospital, Igbobi Lagos, Alhaji Lateef Ayilara from Ogun State Ministry of Environment, Dr. Semiu Bello, the Chief Imam of Remo Dawah Centre and Head of Department, Mass Communication, Kwara State University, Malete, Alhaja Latifat Alayo, the Managing Director, I.C.A.R.E Finance and Services Limited and Alhaja Basirat Bakare, the Chief Nursing Officer, Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital, (OOUTH), Sagamu.