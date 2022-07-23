As NYC president calls for revamp of NHF

By Ezra Ukanwa – Abuja

Following the recent economic instability trailing the country, the Nigerian Youth Ambassador to the United States, Dr. Raymond Eboh, on Friday, appealed to the Nigerian youths to cease depending on the Federal Government, FG, but move for self reliance.

This was even as he beseeched the Nigerian government to implement policies and initiatives geared towards the maximization of youthful potentials and untapped capacities in nation building.

This call was made during the investiture of Dr. Raymond Eboh as Habitat Youth Humanitarian Ambassador; and the Peer Review session on the first United Nations Nigeria Youth Housing Summit, in Abuja.

According to him, we the youths must change our mentality of dependence on government and political patronage to self-reliance.

“Factually speaking, due to numerous challenges and harsh socio-economic environment, many Nigerian youths are now depending on themselves and driving their own future by creating opportunities and by undertaking different entrepreneurial ventures towards self-reliance.

“One of the Undisputing facts is that, the strength of any nation depends on the policy framework and initiatives put in place by the public sector and Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) to develop and empower the youth in order to maximize their potentials, talents and untapped capacities in nation building. This critical group of individuals is imperative for their increased utilization and subsequent improvement in national development.

“More also, the way forward for youth development in Nigeria in particular and Africa in general is for sound policies to be put in place and backed up by political will, as well as equipping youth for greater service to the Nation”, he added.

Speaking on his recent decoration, Dr. Eboh pledged that his office would seek to convey the sordid plights of the Nigerian youths to all concerned quarters at international level, adding that doing so would help Nigerian youths become better humanitarians.

He said: “I really want to congratulate all of us the youths of Nigeria because this appointment is not just for me, but it’s for all of us and, I want to assure all the youths in Nigeria that we will be carrying out the message from Nigeria to the international, down to the UN Headquarters.

“We will make them know that, yes, these are the challenges of the youths in Nigeria, and we’ll make sure we work hard with the last blood in our body to make sure we make the youths in Nigeria better humanitarians.”

Earlier in his remark, the Head, Habitat Technical Unit, UN-Habitat Desk, Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, Mr. Roland Uwakwe, while pledging support for the UN Habitat Youth Housing summit, said that the youths are the most marginalised in Nigeria’s housing programs.

He noted that the Ministry is working assiduously to ensure that housing census is integrated with the upcoming Census in order to establish an accurate housing deficit in the country.

“I want to inform you that the ministry is working with the National Population Commission so that during the upcoming census, the housing census will be integrated into the programme because we want to know the actual housing stock we have.

“For many occasions you see people quoting housing deficits, some would say 20 million, some would say 17 million, but there is no data to back it up. So, I will also like the youth habitat programme to key into the Housing Census programme, so that will ascertain the actual housing deficits.

“I also want to assure you that we will give all the necessary support, both technical and financial support. I hope as we prepare for the programme, the outcome will be useful to the entire country especially the youths because they are the most affected by these housing programmes”, he averred.

On his part, the National President of Nigerian Youth Congress, Mr. Blessing Akinlosotu, who also bagged an appointment as sport coordinator for HYP, proposed a revamp on the National Housing Fund, NHF, to allow for inclusivity.

His words: “I’ll be proposing to the federal government that we have already identified the problem, we have seen the gap that there’s a whole lot of deficiencies in the housing in the country.

“Go to the rural area, go to the students’ community; go to the university, I’ll be proposing the constitution of the National Housing Fund, whereby 1% of all contracts that is being given by federal government should be put into this fund to support federal ministry of housing so that all these deficiencies can be taken care.”

Similarly, the Country Director of, United Nation Habitat Youth Housing Program, Uzoh Ifeanyi, averred that housing is key mechanism for development and provision of employment opportunities for Nigerian youths.

He said: “It has been recorded that housing is one singular aspect that will be able to engage more young people in terms of job employment and in terms of development. So if we are talking about development in this country, and we are not taking the issue of housing very seriously, then I think we just have to take a rethink in that direction.

“And we are also taking note that the issue of youth and housing is one major aspect that has not been on the front burner when housing is being discussed. So we are taking up this challenge to see that this summit, we are proposing to take place during the World habitat day which will be coming up in October to commemorate the United Nations programme here in Nigeria.

“We are coming up with this summit so as to bring the issue of housing to the front burner so that the policymakers will see the need to integrate housing development issues, and how young people can be part of those policies.”

Vanguard News Nigeria