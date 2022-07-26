By Elizabeth Adegbesan

Stakeholders in the financial sector of the economy have advocated for quick government intervention in youth unemployment in Nigeria in a bid to curb the adverse effect of the situation.

They made this call at the Stakeholder engagement session of Junior Achievement Nigeria last week. Speaking on the theme: “Building thriving communities for young people”, Chairman Channels Media Group , Dr. John Momoh, stated: “Ignoring these potential problems amounts to threatening the very survival of Nigeria as a nation as can be seen in the violence that has become a daily occurrence in our country.

“We are living in a time which requires great sacrifices from all of us. This is a wakeup call for all those in leadership positions. We either do something about youth unemployment now and avert the dangers ahead or we ignore the problem and face the consequences.”

The Executive Director of Junior Achievement Nigeria, Foluso Gbadamosi, explained that over the past six months, the company has embarked on life transformational programs centered on its four core pillars of entrepreneurship, work readiness, financial literacy and digital literacy and aimed at inspiring and empowering young people to become business leaders in a global economy.

He said that the theme of the session was created for stakeholders to deliberate on key issues particularly on how to reduce youth unemployment.