Concerned Youths of Ebedebiri Community, Tarakiri Youth Presidents Forum and Sagbama Constituency One Concerned Youths all in Bayelsa State have individually commended the massive infrastructural growth and development brought to their Communities and beyond by the Senator representing Bayelsa West, Senator Henry Seriake Dickson, stressing that he has made laudable achievements as Governor and Senator for the past years.

The Ebedebiri Concerned Youths lauded the National Lawmaker for the various developmental projects in the Community over the years. Most especially the establishment of world-class standard cassava processing factory and poultry farm from foundation to completion fully furnished with all the necessary modern equipments for effective functioning in the Community.

Recall that under the Restoration Government, Senator Dickson built a world-class standard cassava processing factory from foundation to completion fully furnished with all necessary modern equipments to generate revenue and improve the welfare of the people of the Community, the State and the Niger Delta region at large.

Also, recall that under the Restoration Government, Senator Dickson established a standard modern poultry farm built from foundation to completion fully furnished with all necessary equipments for proper functioning at Ebedebiri Community, with the sole aim of solving the challenges of frozen foods in the rural dwellers and beyond.

The Ebedebiri Concerned Youths Forum Chairman, Hon. Ebipadei Oyinkuro while addressing some newsmen specifically described the cassava processing factory project as the only cassava processing factory established in the whole of the Niger Delta region.

“The project is the first of its kind in the whole Niger Delta region which will gainfully employ hundreds of Bayelsans, Niger Deltans and Nigerians at large.

Recall that the Restoration Government led by Senator Dickson, scheduled 13th of February, 2020, for the Commissioning of the project, but was postponed as a result of the Supreme Court Judgment on the same day which brought in the Prosperity Government led by Senator Douye Diri.

We are happy that Governor Douye Diri is making arrangements to Commission the cassava processing factory to begin operations.

It is important to note that the cassava processing factory will generate wealth, encourage more people to go into farming and of course increase the internally generated revenue of the state while reducing unemployment and boosting the local economy.

Hon. Ebipadei appreciated Community leaders for working closely with the National Lawmaker in bringing developmental projects and human capital development programs which has immensely improved welfare of the people of the Community and beyond.

He further thanked Governor Douye Diri, for making plans to commission the projects, perceiving the great need for the proper functioning of the projects and the importance of the projects to the people of the Community, the State and the Niger Delta region at large.

Meanwhile the Tarakiri Youth Presidents Forum applauded the Senator for the establishment of the Cassava Processing Factory, poultry farm and fish pond at Ebedebiri and Angalabiri communities respectively.

The Tarakiri Youth Presidents Forum Chairman, Comr Ebimobowei Perekeme, stated categorically that the Senator Dickson has an unbeatable track record of socio-economic developmental projects and programs as a governor in the political history of the State, since the practice of democratic system of governance in 1999.

The Sagbama Constituency One Concerned Youths in their own statement commended the massive infrastructural growth and development brought to the Community and beyond by Senator Dickson, stressing that he has made laudable achievements as Governor and Senator for the past years.

The Sagbama Constituency One Concerned Youths Forum Chairman, Hon. Ayeke Ekio, while addressing some newsmen specifically described the cassava processing factory project as the only cassava processing factory established in the whole of the Niger Delta region.

“The project is the first of its kind in the whole Niger Delta region which has gainfully employed hundreds of Bayelsans, Niger Deltans and Nigerians at large.

Hon. Ayeke Ekio, appreciated Sagbama Constituency one leaders and Ebedebiri community for working closely with Senator Dickson and supporting the contractors in bringing developmental projects and human capital development programs to their communities.

He further thanked Governor Douye Diri, for inspecting the projects and scheduling a date for Commissioning of the life-changing projects, perceiving the great need for the proper functioning of the projects and the importance of the projects to the people of the Constituency, the Local Government, the State and the Niger Delta region at large.