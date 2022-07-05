By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Middle Belt Movement for Justice and Peace, MBMJP, has said the silence of the leaders of the All Progressives Congress, APC, on the lingering Academic Staff Union of Universities’, ASUU, strike is disappointing, regrettable.

The group wondered why the leaders of the ruling party had remained unperturbed and continued to pretend that all was well when in reality the party was fast losing the support of Nigerians.

The MBMJP, in a statement by its Secretary, Jerome Nemta issued Tuesday in Makurdi said it was baffling that the leaders of the APC at various level had not thought it wise to intervene to have the issues with ASUU resolved because of the negative impact of the strike on the popularity of the party in the country.

Nemta who recalled the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, days when those in positions of authority like the Senate President at the time would alway intervene on knotty issues with labour leaders to have them quickly resolved,said “regrettably what this set of APC leaders are concerned with is totally at variance with the interest of the ordinary Nigerians.”

“They have continued to carry on as if they care less about the future of Nigerian youths who after spending almost one year at home due to COVID and ASUU strike in 2020, the youths have again spent another four months at home.

“Who will imagine that this government would do this to our children after making so much promises to Nigerians in order to oust PDP. But Nigerians obviously know better, and the leaders of the ruling party keep giving the people every reason to believe that they made a terrible mistake by voting the APC in 2015.

“But we believe that those occupying very important positions in this government like the Senate President and the Speaker of the House of Representatives can still show the people that they are their representatives by immediately wading into the matter to ensure the speedy end to this strike by ASUU and other unions in the public universities because their continued silence over the matter is disappointing, regrettable and shameful.”