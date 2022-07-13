….you remain my ‘Original mummy’ G.O

By Olayinka Latona

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye has said that his wife Folu Adeboye is not just a woman but a ‘Support System’.

Adeboye while celebrating his wife at 74 said that, Pastor Foluke whom he met while still schooling will always remain his “original Mummy GO”

Pastor Adeboye took to his verified instagram and Facebook pages to celebrate his wife.

Adeboye wrote, “There are so many names your Children call you, but my favorite School girl you remain My Original Mummy GO, the Pioneer of that name, Flag Bearer of the Title and an Emblem of all that it represents, thank you for setting an example that is worthy of emulation. You are not just a woman, you are a system, a portal and a light bearer. On the occasion of your 74th, I pray that my God will elevate you and continue to take you from Glory to Glory in Jesus name.

“She has poured her heart and soul into ministering God’s love to men, women, and children, including orphans and those who have suffered the hard knocks of life.

“We are grateful to God for the life of a worthy minister of the Gospel.”

Happy Birthday @pastorfoluadeboye”

On Facebook, pastor Adeboye shared pictures of his wife with the caption, “Happy birthday Pastor Mrs Foluke Adenike Adeboye, Support System, He who finds a wife, finds a good thing and obtains favor from the Lord”

Also the North Africa Continent Overseer of RCCG, Pastor Joseph Obayemi wrote: “Mummy, we your children in RCCG Region 2 (Overcomers’ family), join your children all over the world to celebrate you on this auspicious occasion of your 74th birthday anniversary.

“You have been a caring, loving and a wonderful mother to all of us your children.We pray that the Almighty God will continue to keep you stronger, healthier and more fervent in the Lord in Jesus name”.

Pastor Paul Enenche of Dunamis Gospel International Centre on his Facebook page wrote:”Happy birthday to a generational blessing. We thank God for His Hand upon you Ma. And we bless God for the countless lives you have impacted and still impacting. Your light will continue to shine forth in Jesus’ Name. Happy Birthday Mummy G.O”.