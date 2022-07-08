Delta State Governor Special Assistant on Media Mr. Ossai Ovie Success has congratulated State Governor Sen Ifeanyi Okowa as he clocks 63 years.

Ossai in a message to felicitate with the Governor said the Governor has brought prosperity to Delta State.

He noted that considering what the governor has done in the past seven years, he is a blessing to the people of Delta State.

He said; ” On behalf of my family, I want to celebrate, congratulate you, and appreciate God for using you to transform Delta State.

As a young privileged boy working closely with you, I am aware of the efforts you have invested in making sure there is a reduction in unemployment, there is peace, infrastructural developments, improvement in our agricultural sector, health sector, etc.

“Your Excellency, God has been gracious to you and despite the challenges, you have made Delta State an enviable state with your determination and prudent management of the State resources.

“Emulating your humility, truthfulness, answering of people’s calls, replying to messages, and integrity has been helpful to me.

“Thank you for being a lovely father to us all irrespective of our individual differences.”

Ossai also acknowledged the governor for the empowerment of youths, and construction of road projects across the state including investment in other sectors of the economy.

“Your Excellency, the over 700 roads you have been constructed with drainage projects across the three senatorial district including storm drainage projects in Asaba and Warri, the Contributory Health Insurance Scheme for all Deltans with government paying for the Under 5, pregnant women and the elderly in the society, thousands of our youths who are now job creators through the Office of the Chief Jobs Creation Officer headed by Professor, Eric Eboh, Ministry of youth development, Girl Child development , Ministry of Women Development and other ministries, your achievemnts in Sport which include completion of the Stephen Keshi Stadium Asaba, Ozoro Polytechnic Stadium at Ozoro as well as the succesful hosting of 52 countries for the African Senior Athletics Championships Asaba 2018, also the succesful hosting of 52 countries for the African Senior Athletics Championships Asaba 2018, AITEO Cup Finals in conjunction with the Nigeria Football Federation and host of others, the new state Secretariat named after the Asagba of Asaba, the teachers training institute and the Federal Road Safety training centre and the over 200, 000 youths you took from poverty are Part of the Prosperity you brought to Delta State.

“I am overwhelmed to celebrate you at 63 and it’s my prayer that Almighty God will grant you

a longer life, good health, and strength”. he prayed.