By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

A Senior Lecturer in the Department of Political Science and Public Administration, Babcock University, Ilishan-Remo, Ogun-State, Dr Goodnews Osah, on Saturday, described all lands in Yoruba territory as the hidden wealth of Africa and a blessing to the black race.

Speaking at the 2nd Democracy Lecture Series Organized by the Yoruba Professionals Foundation, YPF, with the theme ‘Yoruba Nation – Hidden Wealth of Africa and the Gateway to Enduring Democratic Legacies’, Osah, noted that having spent over 20 years in Yoruba land, he is competent enough to speak on the socio-political and economic potentials in Yoruba land.

He said: “As a nation within the Nigerian sovereign state, just one state in Yoruba Land, Lagos to be precise, is the 8th Largest GDP on the continent of Africa with $91billion, only ahead of the Center of Excellence, as Lagos is known for, are Ethiopia, Kenya, Morocco, Algeria, Egypt and South Africa.

“Yorubaland, as a nation, through Ondo State, contributes 12% of the total crude oil deposit of the Nigerian federation and have one of the largest deposit of gas in Nigeria. Also, bitumen deposit in Ondo state is the largest in Africa and second largest in the world with over 42 billion reserves and probably of the highest quality.

“Cocoa is harvested in commercial quantity in Ondo, Osun, Ogun and Kwara; Plantain is cultivated in Ondo, Ogun and Osun States for exportation; oil palm is predominantly found in Oyo and Ondo States in commercial quantities; Rubber is planted and harvested in commercial quantity in Osun, Ogun and Ondo ditto Timber while Gold, Iron Ore, Limestone and Coal are deposited in large and commercial quantities in Ondo, Osun and Ogun States.

“Economically, Yoruba Land as a separate autonomous nation either through confederation or a full sovereign state embedded with quality and selfless leadership will become the pride of Africa and the entire black race within twenty years of her Independence.

“In my critical and objective assessment of the socio-economic potentials of Yorubaland, indeed, this nation with one language, one culture and one people, is the hidden wealth of Africa as stated in the theme of this lecture.

“I am also aware that Yoruba Land is the haven of human resources. The great Yoruba Land gave the world one of the greatest African philosophers of politics and education, Obafemi Awolowo and a fiery human rights activist and Afro Beat music legend, Olufela Ransome Kuti.”

Earlier, in his remarks, the Convener of YPF, Maxwell Adeleye, said the goal of the organization is to exhibit to the world that Yoruba land is filled with potentials that have no match in the continent of Africa, adding that “we are the hidden wealth of Africa. We are the best in Africa but the systems in Nigeria had been discouraging our sons and daughters, hence, their migration into Europe, America and saner climes on daily basis.”

Adeleye stated that the organization, had in the last one year, trained over 500 Yoruba youths on smart homes automation, solar technology, data science, Drone Piloting, Cinematography, Poultry Management, Paints Production and Mobile Applications and Development.