By Dapo Akinrefon

Leader of Yoruba Nation Self-Determination Struggle, Ilana Omo Oodua, Professor Banji Akintoye, on Monday, dissolved the World Executive Council of the Yoruba group with immediate effect.



Addressing members of the Worldwide Executive Council at a meeting, Akintoye announced that a Worldwide Interim Management Council will be constituted shortly to retool, reinvent and rebrand the apex body of the Yoruba nation agitation for the optimal gain of the Yoruba people.



Akintoye said the Interim Management Council will work with him to conduct a new election that will usher in a new Worldwide Executive Council.



The dissolution, according to Akintoye, excludes the ex-officios, who are homeland states and diaspora coordinators.



“I thank members of the dissolved Executive Council for their contributions to the development of Yoruba Land and wish them best of luck in their future endeavors”, Akintoye said.