By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Ahead of February’s presidential election, the leadership of a group loyal to Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state, the GYB Network 4 Asiwaju, has met the vice presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress APC, Senator Kashim Shettima, with assurance of full support.

During the meeting which held in Abuja, the group’s leadership led by its Kogi state coordinator, Alhaji Haddy Ametuo, briefed Senator Shettima on its activities and the plan to ensure victory of APC presidential ticket during the 2023 general elections.

While Ametuo is the group’s Kogi state coordinator, the incumbent APC Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Murtala Yakubu Ajaka is the national coordinator for GYB Network for Asiwaju.

In a statement released Tuesday in Abuja by Alhaji Haddy Ametuo, the group pledged full alliance and support for the presidential candidate and his running mate ahead of the polls.

“Through the support of our principal, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, we paid a solidarity visit to our Vice Presidential candidate, Senator Kashim Shettima on Monday, to congratulate him on his selection and to assure him of our support for the project.

“We are particularly excited because Senator Kashim Shettima is young, brilliant, resourceful, energetic and a round peg in a round hole, who would add developmental values to Nigeria.”

Ametuo said Kogi state APC under the leadership of Governor Yahaya Bello has been repositioned and strengthened beyond the reach of opposition political parties, hence the assurance of victory for Tinubu/Shettima ticket in the state.

“Being a grassroot organization, we assured Senator Shettima that we will ensure massive mobilisation of real voters from all the nook and crannies of Kogi state to deliver the ticket 100 percent during the election.”

The statement lauded the competence, capacity and track records of achievements of Kashim Shettima as former governor and Senator against other sentiments.

“Against all odds, we believe that Senator Shettima was selected based on the principles of integrity, inclusion and continued performances and relevance in Nigerian politics,” Ametuo said.

Responding, the statement said the vice presidential candidate, who was happy at the visit, thanked the leadership of GYB Network 4 Asiwaju for their commitment to the party and Tinubu/Shettima presidential project.