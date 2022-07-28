By Miracle Ezechukwu

Advertising agency, X3M Ideas has announced one million naira cash prize for best solutions that will solve real life problem in Africa.

The prize was announced as part of the packages for the first edition of its creative contest, Idea Hackathon.

The hackathon is part of a series of activities, in celebration of the company’s 10th anniversary. The contest which is open to people between the ages of 18 and 40, is built on providing solutions to real-life problems in the marketing communications industry.

Contestants are expected to pitch ideas that are scalable solutions to key issues in the marketing communications industry.

The Idea Hackathon will consist of three stages where contestants who apply through the website will pitch their ideas for a chance to win the grand prize of one million Naira.

Speaking on why X3M Ideas is hosting Idea Hackathon, the founder and CEO, Steve Bakaeko said, “We are building a new generation of thinkers who can create solutions to the problems that affect the marketing communications industry. Throughout history, advertising has been driven and redefined by ideas. We are optimistic that this first edition of Idea Hackathon will help create a reward system for creative thinkers and serve as the launch pad for their careers”, he added.

RELATED NEWS