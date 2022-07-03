By Miftaudeen Raji

American professional wrestler, Gionna Jene Daddio, who is popular with the ring name Liv Morgan and is the current SmackDown Women’s Champion in her first reign.

Morgan successfully cashed in on Ronda Rousey to claim the SmackDown women’s championship in an intensely dramatic Saturday night match.

The first title in Morgan’s wrestling career, the New York born wrestling performer clinched the Money in the Bank briefcase with an escalated energy.

The WWE universe has celebrated Morgan’s success, can finally proclaim to be a world champion.

It was a dream come through for the elated Morgan’s fans, who have long desired to see the American professional wrestler launch into the main event.

With their unflinching commitment, the fans support has been largely rewarded as the WWE has impressively delivered on Morgan’s title campaign.

Her professional wrestlering stint:

Morgan is currently signed to WWE, where she performs on the SmackDown brand.

Prior to her celebrated championship, Morgan’s professional stint in the WWE saw her sign a contract with WWE in 2014, and was assigned to the WWE Performance Center. She later started appearing in NXT under the Liv Morgan name.

Three years after, Morgan was promoted to the main roster in 2017 and was paired with Ruby Riott and Sarah Logan to form the stable The Riott Squad.

But, after the stable disbanded in 2019, Morgan became a singles competitor.

Few months after her singles run, she reunited with the returning Riott, who had been out of action for months with a shoulder injury, to reform the Riott Squad, now as a duo rather than a trio due to the release of Logan.

The duo of Morgan and Riott performed together until Riott’s release until 2021, before claiming the WWE championship in 2022.