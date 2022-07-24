From left: Osemudiamen Ogbeida, Head of Project; Chioma Esike, Exc. Director, Operations; Deola Aromiwura, Exc Director, Mktg and Partnership; Olaposi Lawore, Managing Director Herel; Olatade Daranijo, Head, Business Development, all of Herel Real Estate Company at the Youth workshop in Lagos.

By Chris Onuoha

In commemoration of this year’s World Youth Skills Day and the desire to tackle the scourge of unemployment in Nigeria, HEREL, a premium real estate development and investment firm with a focus on redefining experiences in physical spaces through design excellence, on Friday July 15th, 2022, organised a free internship opportunities seminar to empower young people. The seminar, which took place at its premium facility, Boardroom Apartments in Lekki, Lagos, was themed: ‘’Establishing yourself in the real estate space,’’ and designed to educate and provide young people in the built space with the necessary skills to succeed in the real estate industry.

In addition, the event also provides young Nigerians with lofty aspirations they can reach, as HEREL was privileged to equip them with the necessary skills they need to excel in real estate, while creating internship opportunities to participants so that they can get hands-on experiences in the built industry.

Speaking at the event, Head, Projects at HEREL, Osemudiamen Ogbeide, said: ‘’This seminar will provide young people with a road map to excelling in real estate, as well as information on project management and how to navigate the real estate sector. As young people, there’s the need to learn the proper skills required to attain ideal results in life. At HEREL, our goal is to make a long-lasting impact that will shape the future. We also try to draw a new paradigm shift in career preference, breaking down the various segments and departments everyone can conveniently belong to and perform well in the real estate industry,” Ogbeide said.

He further noted that there is need for both the public and private sectors to embrace what he calls ‘Impact Funding Initiative’ to sustain the development growth of the real estate industry and reducing the unemployment rate in the country, adding that the idea must not be government action alone.

Also speaking, Head of Business Development HEREL Global, Olatade Daranijo, added: “HEREL is enthusiastic about the youth, and we are delighted to have come up with this impactful event to celebrate World Youth Skills Day. ‘’As a brand, our focus is to ensure that we have provided job opportunities for people in the communities where HEREL developments are situated, both directly and through our ecosystem. With this event, we’re taking it a step further by passing on the relevant skills to people to ensure they are and remain employable in this space.”

Reacting, one of the attendees, Akinrinmade Abigail said: ”it was an awesome event, and I am looking forward to working with the young and vibrant team.’’ She also urged young people to follow the fast-growing real estate firm HEREL Global as they have so much more in store for young people.