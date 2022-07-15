Mukhtar Zubairu Sirajo

The President and Chairman, Governing Council, Nigerian Institute of Public Relations, Mukhtar Zubairu Sirajo has urged public relations practitioners not to allow their parochial interests to supersede national interest.

He advised that PR should be deployed as a veritable tool in strengthening relationships across the various socio-ethnic and political divides to promote unity in the country.

Sirajo made the remarks in a statement he released to newsmen in commemoration of the 2022 World Public Relations Day (WPRD) July 16, 2022, themed “Trust, Truth and Transparency,”.

The statement partly reads, “Going by the current political and social situation in Nigeria, the theme for this year’s edition cannot be more apt. Public Relations should therefore be, not only seen but also deployed as a veritable tool in strengthening relationships across the various socio-ethnic and political divides, promoting transparency and upholding the truth while preventing crises by any means legal and necessary.

“The conviction that effective communication is a veritable tool for promoting mutual understanding and coexistence, actually informed the decision of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), with the support of over 60 other influential organizations cutting across professions, civil society, socio-cultural, religious, governmental and others, to convene a Citizens Summit for National Integration, Peace and Security, come August 23 and 24,2022 at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.

“The Summit is aimed at providing a credible platform for Nigerians to come together and reopen the conversation with a view to strengthening national cohesion, peacebuilding and reconciliation. The initiative is to bridge the trust gap that has been allowed to fester and widen, while at the same time making us to look at and deploy the diversity with which Nigeria is endowed towards more positive endeavors.

“As reputation minders, I, therefore, urge all public relations practitioners, especially in Nigeria, to always be guided by the tenets of the profession and allow national interest to supersede parochial interests in order for our country to take its rightful place in the comity of civilized nations.”