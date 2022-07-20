GLG Communications, a leading public relations and reputation management firm, has released the 2022 PR Power List.

Released in partnership with The Guardian, the PR Power List is a first-of-its-kind definitive list to honour outstanding PR professionals in Nigeria to mark World PR Day, celebrated annually on July 16 worldwide.

According to GLG Communications, the comprehensive list of 50 represents Nigeria’s best-in-class PR and communication professionals.

Divided into five main categories; Icons, Changemakers, Community Impact, Rising Voices, and Media Icons, the power list comprised individuals who have made significant contributions to the public relations industry in Nigeria, created nerve centres where industry professionals can learn, and young PR professionals with bright ideas blazing a trail in the industry.

“We saw a need to create an initiative that recognises PR professionals because we are usually behind the scenes making magic happen for our clients and so often forget ourselves,” said Omawumi Ogbe, Managing Partner at GLG Communications.

“The PR Power List gives us a platform to celebrate these public relations superstars who do so much to help individuals and organisations create transformation in business and society”.

Speaking on creating Nigeria’s first ever PR Power List, Ogbe noted that the list exclusively covered PR and communications professionals who have influenced stories shaping minds and narratives in Nigeria and across Africa.

“While we understand that no list can be 100 per cent perfect, we had a selection committee who worked independently of each other to ensure that we presented a holistic list. We thank The Guardian Nigeria and our selection committee for coming on this journey with us.”

Some of the PR Power List honourees include Bola Attah (Group Director, Corporate Communications, UBA / Executive Director, RED TV), John Ehiguese (Founder and CEO, Media Craft Associates); Ayeni Adekunle (Founder & CEO, BHM), Efosa Aiyevbomwan (PR and Publicity Manager, Sub-Saharan Africa, Netflix), Nkechi Ali-Balogun (Founder/Convener of NECCI PR Roundtable), Eniola Harrison (Co-founder, Africa Communications Week); Bukky George-Taylor (Founder/CEO, Robert Taylor Media), Funso Aina (Senior Manager, External Relations, MTN Nigeria Plc), Adebola Williams (Co-founder & Group CEO, RED | For Africa), Bidemi Zakariyau Akande (Founder and CEO, LSR PR) to mention a few.

The complete list was published on Friday the 15th of July and is available online.

In further celebration of the 2022 WPRD, GLG Communications held a private cocktail reception and fireside conversations on Friday 15th July in Victoria Island, Lagos. The event welcomed PR professionals, agency founders, heads of organisations, press members, and other business leaders. The PR Power List honourees were also officially unveiled at the event and presented their awards.