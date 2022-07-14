To mark World PR Day, PR and reputation management company GLG Communications will host a cocktail reception and fireside conversation on Friday 15th July 2022, in Victoria Island, Lagos.

World PR Day is celebrated annually on July 16 by public relations and communications professionals worldwide. July 16 also honours Ivy Lee, one of the pioneers of Public Relations practice who was born on the same date 145 years ago.

Guests at the event will include PR professionals, agency founders, heads of organisations, press members, and other business leaders. Attendees will connect, network and anchor high-level conversations and solutions about PR in Nigeria and globally.

In line with this year’s World PR Day theme, “Trust, Truth, and Transparency”, the fireside conversation will explore new trends in a rapidly changing landscape.

Speakers include industry leaders such as Ayeni Adekunle – Founder and CEO, BHM Group; Nkiru Olumide Ojo – Africa Regions Executive Head, Brand and Corporate Communications, Standard Bank Group; Martins Oloja – MD & Editor-in-chief at Guardian Nigeria; Adebola Williams – Group CEO of RED | For Africa; and Bidemi Zakariyau – Founder & CEO, LSF PR. PR Expert and Managing Partner at GLG Communications, Omawumi Ogbe, will moderate the conversation.

The event will also feature a recognition and award segment to celebrate esteemed PR professionals leveraging public relations to make an impact and promote the profession in Nigeria. This list recognising PR professionals will be published in partnership with renowned Nigerian newspaper, “The Guardian” Nigeria.

Speaking about the event, the convener Omawumi Ogbe disclosed that it is an avenue for stakeholders and thought-leaders to expand the frontiers of PR while setting the agenda for the Nigerian PR ecosystem.

“Nigeria is making strides in public relations and communications. The time is ripe to expand our stories, establish ourselves as integral parts of the global landscape, and draw lessons from veterans and young voices in Nigeria’s PR community and the African continent at large,” said Omawumi Ogbe.

“GLG Communications believes that positive disruption is important in our industry so that others won’t disrupt us negatively,” she said. “Since we set plans in motion, this initiative has been widely accepted and applauded by the PR and communications industry and other private and public leaders. We’re confident this event will bring a new vista to our industry.”

World PR Day will hold for the second time this year. The 2022 edition presents another opportunity for professionals to put forward a unified global agenda and propel one another to answer a call of duty, help stakeholders to communicate more responsibly and be more deliberate about using public relations to help organisations make positive contributions to the environment and society in which they operate.

Speaking on the need to constantly communicate the importance of the global public relations practice, Ayeni Adekunle, CEO and founder, BHM and Convener, World PR Day, said,

“We decided to begin to have tough, largely ignored conversations about PR last year, and we want to show once again how the practice has deeper connotations to how our world functions than it gets credit for”

“It is in our collective interests for the world to continue to understand the role of PR in shaping and inspiring not only businesses or governance across the globe but critical human actions that can make or mar generations to come.”

PR professionals who wish to attend the private reception in Lagos or make enquiries about the activities, please contact GLG Communications.