... says Nigeria to contribute half of increase

By Fortune Eromosele — Abuja

As the world marks World Population Day, global population is projected to reach 8 billion by November 15, 2022. India is projected to surpass China as world’s most populous country in 2023.

According to World Population Prospects 2022, issued on Monday and made available to Vanguard, countries of sub-Saharan Africa are expected to contribute more than half of the increase anticipated through 2050.

The report said, “More than half of the projected increase in the global population up to 2050 will be concentrated in eight countries: the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Nigeria, Pakistan, the Philippines and the United Republic of Tanzania.

“Overall, the global population is growing at its slowest rate since 1950, having fallen under one percent in 2020. The latest projections by the United Nations suggest that the world’s population could grow to around 8.5 billion in 2030 and 9.7 billion in 2050.

“It is projected to reach a peak of around 10.4 billion people during the 2080s and to remain at that level until 2100.”