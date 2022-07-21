L-R: Odunayo Adeniyi , Oluwadamilola Adeniyi and Rahaina Kabir (all consumers) with Amos Bankole, Customer Care Officer of Peak Chocolate at the World Chocolate Day activation which held in Lagos recently

World Chocolate Day! inspired sweetness so much people chose to celebrate it by indulging in the chocolatey goodness of Peak Chocolate. Everyone was nudged to make memorable moments with their loved ones by enjoying Peak Chocolate their way in the ENJOY IT YOUR WAY, INDULGE IN PEAK CHOCOLATE campaign, which featured rewarding and exciting activities.

The different activities attracted amazing rewards and delightful experiences – in the ‘Mix a Chocolatey treat’ and ‘Make a Chocolatey meal’ phases of the campaign.

Consumers were asked to creatively use Peak Chocolate to make any drink or meal of their choice, upload a picture of themselves enjoying it using the hashtags #EnjoyPeakChocolateYourWay and #WorldChocolateDay and they were rewarded with amazing prizes.

Speaking on the campaign, Brand Manager, Peak Chocolate, Omotayo Olaobaju, noted that World Chocolate Day is observed and celebrated every year on July 7 across the world; a global celebration as people indulge in their favourite chocolate and exchange chocolate gifts with their loved ones.

Olaobaju said, “To celebrate World Chocolate Day, we put together these interesting and rewarding activities for our employees, consumers and shoppers to participate in while also enjoying the incredibly tasty and nourishing Peak Chocolate.

“Peak Chocolate is a nourishing beverage drink that can be enjoyed by every member of the family either hot or cold or as an ingredient in a recipe.”

The campaign ran Thursday, July 7 to Sunday July 10, 2022 when Peak Chocolate delighted its loyal consumers to a Peak Chocolate fountain experience, family games and gifts for every Peak chocolate purchase made at JustRite outlets across Lagos.

A very exciting and engaging Instagram live session was also hosted by the recipe master, Tspices Kitchen on Saturday, July 9 where she showed consumers how to make delicious breakfast meals and drinks with Peak chocolate as participants also received gifts, courtesy Peak Chocolate.

In addition to its nutrition benefits, Peak Chocolate is incredibly tasty and a most appropriate treat to share with family and loved ones.