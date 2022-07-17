Nigeria’s sole entrant in the women’s 100m race Grace Nwokocha gave a good account of herself while racing in the heats on Day 2 of the World Championships in Oregon.

This is Nwokocha’s second appearance at a global competition for Nigeria, having featured in last year’s Olympic Games in Tokyo where she made the semifinal.

Drawn in the same heat as reigning Olympic Champion in the 100m/200m, Elaine Thompson-Herah, Nwokocha held her own and stayed with the Jamaican, nearly crossing the line before her. Thompson-Herah clocked 11.15s as the Nigerian followed closely with a time of 11.16s. Zaynab Dosso placed 3rd, having returned a time of 11.26s.

Nwokocha has her work cut out for her ahead of the semis where she is to square off with Tokyo Olympics Bronze medallist Shericka Jackson; Doha 2019 Silver medallist Dina Asher-Smith, and African Championships Silver medallist Aminatou Seyni amongst others.

The Nigerian 100m champion comes with a Personal Best (PB) of 10.97s set at the exact venue of the ongoing championships, Hayward Field, during last month’s NCAA Championships. She will aim to better that time to secure a berth in the final.