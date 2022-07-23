Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson owned the homestretch in the women’s 200m, running the second-fastest time in history of 21.45 to complete a personal sweep on Thursday (21) at the World Athletics Championships Oregon22.

Jackson, who obliterated Dafne Schippers’ championship record of 21.63, now has a gold medal in the 200m, a silver in the 100m from Sunday and bronze medals over 400m from the 2019 and 2015 editions of the World Championships. It makes her the first athlete in history to win a full set of World Championships medals across three sprint disciplines.

However, Jamaica was denied the first sweep of places in a women’s 200m at the World Championships.

While Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce stormed to the silver medal with a season’s best of 21.81 – just 0.02 off her PB – to add to her gold from the 100m, two-time Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah finished seventh, clocking 22.39. Defending champion Dina Asher-Smith of Great Britain captured the bronze with a time of 22.02.