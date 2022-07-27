By Paul Olayemi

The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Delta Central Senatorial District, Okakuro Ede Dafinone has congratulated Urhobo-born, Nigeria long jump Silver Medalist, Ese Brume for her exploit at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon, USA where she leapt 7.02m to win Silver and Nigeria’s second medal.

Dafinone, whose family holds the Guinness World Record as the family with the most number of Chartered Accountants, while felicitating with Brume said that she has consistently demonstrated on the global stage that the Urhobo Nation is a force to be reckoned with in all spheres of human endeavour.

It would be recalled that Brume, Olympic Bronze medalist finished behind Germany’s Olympic champion Malaika Mihambo who leapt 7.12m. Brazil’s Leticia Oro Melo jumped 6.89m to take Bronze.

Dafinone who is also a Trustee and Treasurer of the Okpe Leaders of Thought; noted that the “Silver medal is an improvement on the Bronze she won in Doha in 2019 World Championships and Tokyo 2020 (2021) Olympic Games.

“When you follow Brume’s career progression, she is one young athlete in recent time that has shown consistency, this of course represents the indomitable spirit of the Urhobo people globally.

“I want to congratulate you on this new feat that you have achieved at World Athletics Championships as the second best woman and urged you to remain focused even as you strive to get the gold medal.

“Once again by dint of hard work, you have made the Urhobo Nation, Delta State and our country, Nigeria proud.

”In line with my vision to be Senator come 2023, for all Urhobo sons and daughters, irrespective of their endeavours and where they reside, I will be engaging with the likes of Ese Brume and many more of our people who are doing us proud in all walks of life, in order to not only bring out the best in our people but to also give the Urhobo nation that competitive edge that it deserves amongst the comity of ethnic nationalities in Nigeria and at the global stage.

“My prayer for you is that you continue to fly like an eagle, as you go to Birmingham for the Commonwealth Games and fight to reclaim the Gold you won in 2014 in Glasgow, Scotland, the Urhobo people are behind you and are proud of you,” he added.