By Emmanuel Okogba

Nigeria have qualified for the final of the 4x400m mixed relay event at the ongoing World Athletics Championships with a time of 3:14:59.

Although the team finished fifth in the first heat, the time was good enough to qualify as one of the fastest finishers behind Italy.

The team was made up of Samson Oghenewegba Nathaniel, Patience Okon George, Dubem Amene and Imaobong Nse Uko.