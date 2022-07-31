Ossai

The Special Assistant on media to the Delta State Governor Mr. Ossai Ovie Success has urged Nigeria singer Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun known as Wizkid to give attention to Nigeria Comedian Carter Efe who dedicated a song for him.

The governor’s aide ossai made this known on his official Facebook page.

According to him, Wizkid should encourage the Comedian by reaching out to him.

“I just listened to Carter Efe’s song that he dedicated to Wizkid titled Machala and I must confess, the song is well scripted.

“As a lover of good music, I love the sound and lyrics of the song.

“I think Wizkid should as a matter of urgency reach out to Carter Efe.

“Wizkid should feature in that song and make the young boy more popular.

“I see the passion expressed by Carter Efe in that song and I believe is out of love for Wizkid.

“So it will be unfair for Wizkid to keep mute about the song and the young boy.

“He should appreciate him, repost him, call him, hang out with him.

“Just like Davido will always say, we rise by lifting others,” he said.

