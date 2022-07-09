By Adeleye Adegboyega

British supermodel, Naomi Campbell hosted Nigerian music superstars, Wizkid, Burna Boy, Tems as well as her other celebrity friends for a private party in UK. The supermodel organized the get-together to celebrate her first time walking for fashion brand, Balenciaga.

Wizkid, Burna Boy and Tems had a great and exhilarating time whilst celebrating the supermodel. The event also featured American rapper, Sean “Diddy” Combs who turned up and surprised Naomi Campbell with a cake laced with candles around it. Burna Boy was overjoyed as he met up with his mentor/joint executive producer of his Grammy award- winning “Twice as Tall” album but left early due to the listening party of his new album. “Love,Damini”.

Naomi Campbell was among the star-studded cast of models and celebrities on the runway for Balenciaga’s show by Derma, at Paris Coutre Week 2022. Others are Kim Kardashian, Dua Lipa, Nicole Kidman, and footballer, Eduardo Camavinga

Watch the video below: