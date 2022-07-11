Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

A former Governor of Borno state and chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff has expressed optimism about the chances of the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the polls, saying, with Allah, victory is assured.

Congratulating Tinubu’s running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima, Sheriff said he would mobilize his supporters across the nation ensure victory for the APC.

Director-General of the Ali Modu Sheriff Campaign Organization, Doctor Cairo Ojougboh in a statement on Monday night said Shettima had personally notified Sheriff of his nomination as soon as he was informed of it.

“I have given my blessings to the Tinubu/ Shettima APC 2023 presidential ticket.

“We have given him and his principal our blessings and we implore all hands to be on deck as we work in unity to ensure the party’s electoral victory in 2023.

“All party stakeholders and members must work together to ensure that the APC wins the 2023 presidential election irrespective of whatever sentiments we may harbour.

“As an individual and a critical stakeholder of the APC, I am ready to work with the team and other stakeholders of the party to ensure its electoral victory in 2023 general elections at all levels.

“I will do everything humanly possible to ensure that the APC wins the coming elections in landslide.

“We are all APC members and should come together and campaign for the Tinubu/Shettima presidential ticket and for the party to win the elections at all levels.

“From the depth of my heart, I support the Tinubu/Shettima presidential ticket and I believe that with Allah on our side, our victory is assured”, he added.