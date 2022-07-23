With over 5,000 winners in 60 days, N1million daily cash prizes won back-to-back in 60 days,1 winner of a fully furnished luxury home worth N50million, 2 winners of a brand new GAC SUVs, 50 Smartphones Winners, 50 Smart TV winners, 50 winners of Microwaves, and 1 Lucky Winner of a Salary 4 Life (100k monthly for 10 years), Homewin has finally been wrapped up its maiden edition in an exclusive grand finale event, held at The Deck of the Library Restaurant in VI, Lagos at the weekend.

The classy outdoor event which had in attendance top celebrities, influencers, business men, socialites, Government agencies, key partners, winners, friends, fans and staff of Homewin and Sujimoto, was a celebration of the biggest CSR initiative ever embarked upon by an organization.

Homewin, a product of Sujimoto – Nigeria’s biggest luxury Real estate company, known for their exceptional and audacious high-rise developments in prime neighbourhood of Ikoyi; was launched on May 1, 2022 as a generosity movement, with the intention of enriching many Nigerians within the space of 60 Days. Today, over 5000 Nigerian families have benefited from this movement in the form of cash and gift prizes.

Within the last two months, Homewin had lined up an array of stars, including celebrities and influencers such as Davido, Naira Marley, Portable, Zlatan, Teni the Entertainer, Mr. Macaroni, Billionaire White, White Money, Bobrisky, Pencil and other prominent Nigerians from the music to the entertainment industry, who joined the generosity movement to kick out poverty from Nigeria with Homewin.

Speaking at the event, Group Managing Director, Sujimoto, Mr. Sijibomi Ogundele explained why he decided to embark on this generosity movement.

According to him; Homewin is very personal to me because every day, I get calls from people going through different challenges in life. Everywhere I turn, there is someone going through a difficult time. Except we want to pretend about what is going on around us, it is obvious that poverty is increasing at an alarming rate in the country and the burden of responsibility is beginning to tell on so many Nigerian families. The price of food has skyrocketed. Those who could afford 2-square meal a day, are now struggling to afford one! As a man who is passionate about giving and believe strongly in the saying that if your neighbor is hungry, your chicken is not safe, I thought about how I could help more Nigerians move out of poverty and the concept of Homewin was born.

The beauty of Homewin is that it gave every Nigerian, irrespective of tribe, religion, race, face, place, status or income, the opportunity to be a winner. And I am glad that in a short while, we were able to put a smile on the faces of over 5000 winners”.

Speaking with some of the winners, Kelechi Miracle Chinaza, said one can easily glimpsed the joy and hope in their eyes. One of the lucky winners of the brand-new GAC SUV has this to say:

“I still feel this is all a dream but I don’t want to wake up! I can’t believe that in this economy, I am the proud owner of a brand-new Jeep not car o, and I won it with ordinary 500 naira! Thank you Homewin and Sujimoto for turning my life around,” Chinaza said.

The guests were treated to an evening of music, dance competition by Pocolee, and rib-cracking comedy by Pencil in the beautiful outdoor ambiance of The Deck Library, with sumptuous fingerfoods and drink philosophy by Champagne. It was truly a classy finish to the season 1 edition of Homewin – the stock market for the common man. Nigerians cannot wait for the season 2 to commence.