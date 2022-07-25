By Bashir Bello

KANO – Officials of Dambatta local government area of Kano State on Monday said a windstorm in the area have claimed the life of one and several others sustaining injuries including a pregnant woman and underage children.

The Chairman, Alhaji Mohammad Abdullahi Kore, made this known while receiving a delegation from the State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA led by the Executive Secretary, Dr. Saleh Aliyu Jili.

Kore said the incident which happened in Unguwar Bai and Dukawa, also led to the destruction of over 70 houses in the area.

He maintained that the council would settle the medical bills of persons who sustained injuries while promising to take proactive measures to prevent future occurrence.

On his part, the Executive Secretary of SEMA, Dr Saleh Aliyu Jili described the incident as unfortunate.

Jili said they were at Dambatta on behalf of governor Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje to condole the families affected by the disaster and distribute relief items.

He explained that the state government was committed to the protection of life and properties of it’s citizens through policies and programs aimed at uplifting the standards of living.

The Executive secretary said the delegation would hand over the relief items to the vice Chairman Dambatta local government area who doubles as the chairman emergency relief committee for distribution to those affected.

Items distributed include bags of cement, zinc, pillows, mattresses, mats, food and clothing materials among others.