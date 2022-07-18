By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

Windstorm has destroyed over 100 houses in Okubuchi community in Boki local government area of Cross River state

The natural disaster vanguard gathered has displaced over 500 households from their ancestral homes who were now seeking refuge in nearby communities due to the windstorm.

Leader of the Community, Mr Anthony Ewah-Obi, told Vanguard that the windstorm which destroyed a lot of houses in the community in Boki occurred on July 16, 2022.

Ewah-Obi further said that the affected property was estimated to worth well over N1.5billion.

He explained that the windstorm disaster struck the community after a heavy downpour which pulled down trees, destroying houses and economic trees among others.

His words:” We have not had this kind of disaster before in our community. The windstorm destroyed over 100 houses including economic trees and other valuables.

“As we speak, over 500 households have been displaced as a result of the heavy windstorm. Many of them are now refugees in nearby communities.

“We are looking for federal and state government intervention because our people are stranded; it is not easy for a man and his family to seek refuge in a house that is not his,” he said.

One of the affected villagers, Mr Sunday Otu, told Vanguard that the effect of the windstorm has also affected the education of their children.

Otu said that some of the affected pupils have left the community to seek refuge in nearby villages with their parents.

Otu, whose roof was destroyed, appealed to state and federal government to come to their aid.

On his part , member representing Boki 2 State Constituency in the Cross River House of Assembly, Hon Hilary Bisong, who also visited the affected community, sympathized with them over the disaster.

While appealling to interventionist agencies at the state and National level, Busing called on the National Emergency Management Agency ,NEMA, to come to the aid of the affected community with relief materials to ease their current plight.

When contacted, the Director General of Cross River Emergency Management Agency, Princewill Ayim sympathised with the affected community while assuring them them of the agency’s intervention as fast as possible to ameliorate their suffering