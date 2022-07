By Emmanuel Okogba

Rafael Nadal outplayed Taylor Fritz, proved class and dashed the hopes of the American to reach Wimbledon semi-final on Wednesday at centre court.

Nadal won 3-6, 7-5, 3-6, 7-5, 6-6 (10-4)

Nadal’s luck has not shone at sw19 since 2010 when he defeated Tomáš Berdych of the Czech Republic. Since then, the closest he has come of recent were semi-final finishes in 2018 and 2019. But the victory